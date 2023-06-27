Jennifer Lawrence shuts down Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is politely removing herself from the narrative that she cheated with Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, while the former couple was together.

The "No Hard Feelings" actress was eager to clear things up — refuting rumors that she and Hemsworth, who co-starred with her in the "Hunger Games" movies, had a fling.

"Not true," Lawrence said on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Not true. Total rumor. I mean we all know me and Liam like, kissed one time," she explained.

"It was years after they broke up. So I just assumed that was like, a coincidence," Lawrence said of the notorious gold dress Cyrus' wears in her music video "Flowers."

The music video for Cyrus' song, which many believe to be a diss-track about her former husband, was released in January and featured the 30-year-old pop-star wearing a gold gown similar to one that Lawrence wore on the red carpet with Hemsworth for one of their movie premieres.

"Are you satisfied?" Lawrence chuckled, as she asked the audience for feedback on her answer.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a tumultuous relationship that ended with reported rumors of partying, drug use and cheating. The couple were married from 2018 through 2020, but were in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years prior. Hemsworth filed for divorce in 2019.

Cyrus' 2023 song "Flowers" is all about how she can do things for herself with lyrics that include, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."