ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jennifer Lawrence shuts down Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors

Jennifer Lawrence starred with Liam Hemsworth in 'The Hunger Games' and currently stars in 'No Hard Feelings'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jennifer Lawrence is politely removing herself from the narrative that she cheated with Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, while the former couple was together.

The "No Hard Feelings" actress was eager to clear things up — refuting rumors that she and Hemsworth, who co-starred with her in the "Hunger Games" movies, had a fling.

"Not true," Lawrence said on "Watch What Happens Live." 

Liam Hemsworth soft smiles on the "Avengers" red carpet split Jennifer Lawrence looks sultry on the red carpet split Miley Cyrus in a black strapless dress at the "Avengers" premiere

Jennifer Lawrence commented on long suggested rumors that she hooked up with Liam Hemsworth while he was still with Miley Cyrus. (Jeff Kravitz/Michael Loccisano/Steve Granitz)

MILEY CYRUS, LIAM HEMSWORTH SPLIT GETS UGLY WITH DRUG, PARTYING AND CHEATING ALLEGATIONS: REPORT

"Not true. Total rumor. I mean we all know me and Liam like, kissed one time," she explained.

"It was years after they broke up. So I just assumed that was like, a coincidence," Lawrence said of the notorious gold dress Cyrus' wears in her music video "Flowers."

The music video for Cyrus' song, which many believe to be a diss-track about her former husband, was released in January and featured the 30-year-old pop-star wearing a gold gown similar to one that Lawrence wore on the red carpet with Hemsworth for one of their movie premieres.

Jennifer Lawrence in a gold shimmery dress on the red carpet with Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence wore a gold dress to a "Hunger Games" premiere with Liam Hemsworth. (Frank Trapper/Corbis)

"Are you satisfied?" Lawrence chuckled, as she asked the audience for feedback on her answer.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a tumultuous relationship that ended with reported rumors of partying, drug use and cheating. The couple were married from 2018 through 2020, but were in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years prior. Hemsworth filed for divorce in 2019.

Miley Cyrus in a green and black gown sits at a table next to Liam Hemsworth in all black at The Met

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for several years. They married in 2018 but divorced in 2020. (Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cyrus' 2023 song "Flowers" is all about how she can do things for herself with lyrics that include, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

