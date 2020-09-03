Miley Cyrus says director of 2020 MTV VMAs made sexist comment before her performance

Miley Cyrus time on 2020 VMA's wasn't as sparkly as it seemed for viewers.

One of the show's directors made a sexist comment toward 27-year-old star, she said when she recently appeared on the "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Before her she appeared on the show Sunday to perform her newest single, "Midnight Sky," during which she swung on a large disco ball, one of her bracelets became entangled in something backstage.

"They said, 'You know, you want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it,'" she said referring to the show directors.

The former "Hannah Montana" star said that before that she questioned the way the show's directors planned to light her during the performance.

"I was just asking some questions -- not even on some diva s--t," Cyrus recalled. "I wanted the lights to be turned off, and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said, 'Turn the f--king lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off.'"

The directors agreed to her lighting suggestion. "We'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys," she remembers being told.d

Reps for the VMAs did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Cyrus claimed that she was hoping to celebrate pop culture with her appearance on the show, according to People magazine,

"I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture," she explained. "This is surrealism."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer also discussed ensuring her visions make it to the stage.

"The balance that I've found is firm and kind," she said. "I don't lose my kindness, but also don't become a mat, but I am firm about what I want.

She said that "no one would ever" make comments like that about Kanye West as he was designing a performance.

The singer also addressed losing her home to wildfires in 2018 and how that affected her music by sparking a change in her voice.

"It’s coming out in a whole other way," Cyrus said. "You know, I look at things different. I’m very different, and honestly, my voice changed a lot after the fire. I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something."

But when it came to the VMA directors Cyrus claimed to give as good as she got.

"I said, 'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell you a show with sex the way that I'm going to," she said.

She then called the conversation "ridiculous" and "embarrassing."