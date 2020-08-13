Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after 10 months of dating: Reports

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits after 10 months of dating, according to multiple outlets.

The couple split a few weeks ago, according to People magazine and TMZ, both of which cited unnamed sources.

Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, were first linked together in October 2019 after the pair was spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, though their nuptials lasted less than a year, and they separated in August 2019.

Before Cyrus landed with Simpson, she also carried out a fling with Kaitlynn Carter. As for Simpson, his most serious relationship was with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The news of Simpson and Cyrus' split was revealed just hours before the premiere of her new song, "Midnight Sky," according to People.

Earlier this month, Simpson shared a sweet tribute to Cyrus, on his Instagram Story, stating: "In love with my best friend" according to the celebrity news magazine.

The pair was also seen dancing around to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams in a TikTok video on Cyrus' account in July.

Representatives for Simpson and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.