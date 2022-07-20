Miles Teller's wife made him shave 'Top Gun: Maverick' mustache 'immediately'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miles Teller's "Top Gun: Maverick" mustache no longer exists.

The 35-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that wife Keleigh Sperry made him get rid of the ‘stache.

"My wife made me shave it immediately," Teller told People magazine.

Teller's facial hair ignited a trend, with many documenting their new mustaches on TikTok and other social media platforms.

"[I'm a] big fan of it," Teller told the outlet, referring to the new trend. "If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. ... But we'll see, maybe it'll be a good summer trend and then die out."

Teller previously hinted that a "Top Gun 3" could be in the works.

While he could not confirm the news, he revealed he's spoken about it with Tom Cruise.

​​"That would be great, but that's all up to T.C.," Teller told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all up to Tom."

"I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Teller joined the film with a handful of actors who appear in "Top Gun: Maverick" as a new class of pilots.

The "Top Gun" sequel reached $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings in its fifth week of release.

The movie marked Cruise's first $100 million opening of his career. The film earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures previously said.

Before "Maverick," his biggest domestic debut was in 2005 with Steven Spielberg’s "War of the Worlds ," which opened to $64 million. The next highest was "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" with $61 million in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.