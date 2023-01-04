Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade

Michelle Williams revealed that she hasn't watched her own movies for over a decade.

The 42-year-old actress, who received a best actress Golden Globe nomination for her role in "The Fabelmans," admitted that she hasn't seen the Steven Spielberg-directed film or any of her other projects in recent years.

"I’m not able to watch my own work," the "Manchester by the Sea" star told the New York Times in an interview that was published on Wednesday.

She continued, "I think the last thing I saw was ‘Meek’s Cutoff’ in a theater with my daughter, so it’s been about a decade."

Williams played settler Emily Tetherow in the Western movie, which was premiered in 2010. In addition to "The Fabelmans," the Montana native has appeared in 16 other projects since "Meek's Cutoff" was released, according to IMDb.

The list includes some of Williams' most acclaimed films. She was nominated for the best actress Academy Award and won the best actress Golden Globe Award for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in 2011's "My Week With Marilyn."

Williams earned a best supporting actress Oscar nod and was nominated for a best supporting actress Golden Globe for her role in 2016's "Manchester by the Sea." She also received a Golden Globe nomination for 2017's "All the Money in the World."

The actress won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for the 2019 FX miniseries "Fosse/Vernon."

Williams explained that she opts not to view her own projects because it changes the experience for her.

"When I’m working on something, I feel so completely inside of it, and when I switch to an audience member, it alters my experience — and the experience is ultimately what I’m in it for," she told the Times.

Williams added, "I can’t seem to go back and forth between the two ways to be involved in storytelling, even though I would like to be strong enough and capable of watching myself, figuring out what I would like to technically adjust and then applying it to the next time."

"I’ve tried to do that, but I’m getting internal bounce-back. I’m happier and maybe healthier just staying in my personal experience of playing these women."

Williams went on to say that because she never revisits her characters after filming stops, the last day of shooting "The Fabelmans" was emotional for her.

"On our last day, I grieved like somebody had actually died," she shared. "I shocked myself by how grief-stricken I was to say goodbye to the woman that I had inhabited and the relationships that I had with these other characters."

"I still miss being her and having that spirit coursing through mine, so it’s nice to remember her and the urgency of that period of filming."

In "The Fabelmans," Williams portrayed Mitzi Fabelman, a former concert pianist and the supportive mother of young aspiring filmmaker Sammy. The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story is loosely based on Spielberg's own life and Williams' character was inspired by his late mother Leah Adler.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum reflected on how she feels when a project ends, and she resumes her normal home life. Williams recently welcomed a baby, whose name or sex hasn't yet been revealed, with her husband Thomas Kail. The two also share son Hart, 2. Williams is also mother to Matilda, 17, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

"When you’re making something, you feel like the whole world is available material — everything is tingling and anything is possible — and then, once the filming is over, you go back to breakfast tables," she said. "Which I clearly love, because I keep doubling down on kids."

In addition to Williams' nomination, "The Fabelmans" received four other Golden Globe nods for original score, screenplay of a motion picture, drama motion picture and director of a motion picture.