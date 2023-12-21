Michael Bublé says son's cancer diagnosis was 'sledgehammer to my reality'

Michael Bublé is opening up about a difficult time in his life.

On the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, Michael was asked by host Steven Bartlett about a time when he felt that his priorities shifted. This prompted Bublé to speak out about his oldest child Noah's cancer diagnosis.

"My son's cancer diagnosis rocked my world," Bublé said. "It pulled the curtain from over my eyes."

The musician continued, "And that was a sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree, and that's okay. It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things is, I guess it's part of that beautiful, this life."

Michael's son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. He was three years old at the time.

Bublé shared that he was focused on himself and his career goals prior to his son's diagnosis.

"I don't think I had my priorities straight. I mean, my family was always my love, but I don't think I was a terrible guy, but dude, it was blinders. Career. Ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best. You know, more ego, more power, more money," he clarified.

Bublé continued, "And on Halloween, however many years ago that was, dude, it's like life was lived with a curtain in front of me. Like a filter. And the moment that they said this is what's happening, that reality hit me."

"Filter gone. And I mean, in a moment. In one moment. Gone. And I went, 'Ok. This is it. This is life. This is it, this is what's important,'" Michael concluded.

Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, share four children: Noah, Elias, 7, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 1.

This is not the first time the singer has opened up about his son's cancer.

In 2021, Bublé told People magazine that since his son's diagnosis, he lives "a much deeper life now."

"I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life," Bublé told the outlet. "Once you've felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness."

He continued, "My grandpa used to say, 'Today's curse is tomorrow's blessing.' Even though for some of us who have lost so much these last few years, whether it's our jobs or our loved ones, it doesn't all come with negative connotations. There's always a silver lining to that cloud."

In October 2022, Michael was on Australia's Today Show when he said the diagnosis was "the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being."

"I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been," he added at the time.