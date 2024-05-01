Melissa McCarthy reacts to Barbra Streisand's awkward question about Ozempic

Melissa McCarthy has spoken and declared herself victorious following an awkward moment with Barbra Streisand that captivated the internet.

The controversy began when McCarthy posted photos (that are now removed) on her Instagram with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne. Then, in a since-deleted comment, Streisand, 82, wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic ?" referring to the FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication that is now frequently used for weight loss.

The remark went viral, and Streisand caught serious heat. Now, McCarthy is sharing what she thinks of the whole situation.

BARBRA STREISAND ASKS MELISSA MCCARTHY IF SHE'S ON OZEMPIC IN AWKWARD SOCIAL MEDIA POST

In a video posted to Instagram, McCarthy has her face buried in a copy of Streisand's "Celebrating An Icon" magazine before she speaks directly into the camera.

"The takeaway," she began, "Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good," McCarthy shared. "I win the day."

"@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!" she captioned the post.

McCarthy's comment section was flooded with compliments, lauding her for the respectful response.

"The absolute kindness and class to do this post to make sure people don’t hate her on your behalf. You’re a jewel," one person wrote. "What a gem of a person you are. I love this response and what it says about your character," another noted.

"You have more class than her. I’m truly disappointed that she was this rude," a user commented, taking an extra swipe at Streisand.

It was the bluntness of Streisand's question that generated immediate conversation online. Many users chalked this up to user error on Streisand's part. Some believed that the "Funny Girl" actress had meant to ask McCarthy about her weight in a private message.

Others thought Streisand's comments were tasteless and rude.

Famous fitness coach Richard Simmons commented on the debacle, praising McCarthy while shading Streisand.

"I love Melissa McCarthy," he wrote on his Facebook page. "I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss…and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question. I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous!"

Streisand addressed her blunder on Tuesday, writing on her Instagram Story that her intentions were good.

"OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," she wrote. "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"