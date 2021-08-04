Meghan Markle teases first look of baby daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle offered the public the very first peek at her daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a video on Archewell's website celebrating the royal's 40th birthday on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex was sitting at a wooden desk in front of a fireplace in her lush Montecito, Calif. home when the video started.

The camera quickly scanned over Markle's workstation which featured a number of photographs including her husband, Prince Harry, son Archie Harrison, and finally a small one of Lili.

The baby girl was born in June at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Markle was video chatting with actress Melissa McCarthy to promote her initiative 40x40, which is a program to help women affected by the coronavirus pandemic reenter the workforce through mentorship.

"I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," the former American actress penned in her mission statement.

"With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well," she shared.

According to Archewell, celebs and influential stars such as Adele, Amanda Gorman, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, and Gloria Steinem have already committed.

Markle welcomed a baby girl in June.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe", the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a written statement at the time. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname. Her middle name pays tribute to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.