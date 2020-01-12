Prince Harry may have landed Meghan Markle Disney voiceover job

Prince Harry might have sparked Disney's interest in Meghan Markle for a voiceover deal that she recently signed.

On Saturday, it was announced that Markle, 38, had signed a deal with Disney to provide a voiceover for an upcoming project from the studio in exchange for a donation to a non-profit benefiting elephants in Botswana.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry, 35, could be seen speaking with Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of "Lion King" last summer.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE: WILL THEY GO HOLLYWOOD LIKE THE OBAMAS? NETWORK EPS WEIGH IN

"You know, she does voiceovers," Harry could be heard saying to Iger, 68, as the prince pointed to his wife.

"Oh really, I did not know that," Iger said.

"She's really interested," said Harry.

"We'd love to try," Iger responded.

Markle was present for the conversation but was speaking with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the time.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S EXIT TALKS 'PROGRESSING WELL' WITH ROYAL FAMILY: REPORT

The premiere where they spoke actually served as a partnership between Disney and the royals, as it raised funds for Harry's African wildlife conservation efforts.

Following Harry and Markle's announcement that they'd "step back" from their royal duties, rumors have swirled that the pair will follow in the Obamas' footsteps and sign a production deal, using Hollywood as a medium to promote charitable causes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think they can definitely do it," said Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in reference to the royal couple working in Hollywood. Jackson has served as a producer for several television shows.

It was previously announced that Harry also would partner with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mental health-centered documentary for Apple TV+.