©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle suffered ‘huge medical scare’ privately after giving birth

The Duchess of Sussex launches the 1st episode of her new podcast,, 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims Video

Meghan Markle ‘moved on’ from royal family drama, author claims

Princess Dianas biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Story," weighs in on the future for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle revealed she was fighting for her life after she gave birth to one of her children.

The Duchess of Sussex made the vulnerable medical confession during the first episode of her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." Her first guest was the founder of the dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd. 

"We both had very similar experiences, though we didn’t know each other at the time with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia," Markle shared on her podcast. "It’s so rare and so scary."

Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about a life-threatening medical scare during the first episode of her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when a woman has high blood pressure and has excess protein in her urine soon after childbirth, according to the Mayo Clinic

Markle did not specify if the health scare occurred after the birth of her son, Prince Archie, 5, or daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, both of whom she shares with Prince Harry.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shown here with Prince Archie. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The As Ever founder also described how difficult it was to navigate her public responsibilities as she battled her condition. 

"You're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."

Her podcast guest chimed in, "I mean life or death, truly."

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a gold necklace and a white top.

Meghan Markle is set to speak about business, as well as about relationships, in her new podcast. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The two longtime friends continued to reflect on how the world anticipated Archie’s royal debut, two days after his birth in May 2019. Kate Middleton and Princess Diana had previously followed this royal tradition.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were seen leaving the hospital after the birth of Prince Harry in September 1984. (R Wells, J Fraser, P Brooks/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

"I mean, I'll never forget the image of you after you delivered Archie, and the whole world was waiting for his debut," Wolfe Herd added. "I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom, and I was like, 'Oh my God, how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this, you know, beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?'"

"I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food in a robe," she said, as Markle laughed. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie

The "Suits" alum went on to discuss her struggle with being in the public eye, as she quietly dealt with her health battle. (Samir Hussein)

Markle took to Instagram early Tuesday to celebrate the release of the first episode of her podcast with a photo of her as a child. She is seen all smiles, holding a box of Girl Scout cookies next to a table of the treats.

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle recently launched "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix. (Netflix)

"Being an entrepreneur can start young. (By the way, all these years later and I’m still selling cookies!)," her caption read.

