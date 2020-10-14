Meghan Markle raises concerns about social media, says it's an 'addiction' for some users

Meghan Markle voiced her fears that social media has the same addiction effects as drugs in a recent interview.

The Duchess of Sussex closed her personal social media accounts in 2018 before rejoining Instagram using a joint account with her husband, Prince Harry. However, the married couple suspended their Sussex Royal account at the end of March amid their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Both Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, have recently discussed the importance of being kind online and using social media in moderation.

During Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit on Tuesday, she said, “I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it [social media].”

“People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users,” Markle told the outlet. “There is something algorithmically that is in there that is creating this obsession that I think is very unhealthy for a lot of people.”

She added: “'I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it and it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it is an addiction.”

Markle’s comments about social media use and drug addiction echo the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma,” which compares the two experiences.

“As you’re out there building your brand, as you are out there engaging with friends online, just be conscious of what you’re doing,” she continued. “Understand that it is not limited to that one moment—that you are creating an echo chamber for yourself.”

Markle then revealed she hasn’t been on social media since 2018 and said her previous Sussex Royal account was run by “the establishment,” referring to the Royal Family.

“We had [an Instagram account] through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. But that wasn't managed by us that was a whole team,” the former “Suits” star declared.

Markle added: “For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”

The Duchess of Sussex recently called herself the “most trolled person” and admitted that it was “almost unsurvivable” to deal with critics.