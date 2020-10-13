Meghan Markle honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg with special mask, shirt

Meghan Markle showed her support for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg while doing a podcast recently in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast with Prince Harry and wore a T-shirt with the late Supreme Court Justice's initials "RGB."

Her facemask had Ginsburg's famous quote, "When there are nine," which Ginsburg said when asked, "When will the Supreme Court have enough women?"

"Extremely thankful Harry and Meghan took the time out of their day to highlight our work. They're incredible," the podcast's Twitter page said.

Markle issued a powerful statement when Ginsburg died from cancer last month at 87 years old.

"With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction," she said. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her."

Markle and Harry, 36, appeared on the podcast on World Mental Health Day to speak about the power of social media and how it influences our everyday lives.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female,” she said. “Now for eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable. I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging.”

Harry spoke about how he has handled the spotlight for his entire life. “Meditation is key,” he said. “I never thought that I would be the person to do that.”