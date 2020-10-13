Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘the most famous person on Earth,’ claims royal author Lady Colin Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell is convinced Meghan Markle wanted to be “the most famous person on Earth” long before "Megxit."

The controversial royal author claimed she learned the former American actress, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018, was “getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was strictly forbidden from doing as a royal.”

“Mostly Meghan, but with Harry’s connivance,” the 71-year-old alleged on Saturday to Graham Norton on his BBC radio show, accusing the 39-year-old of meddling in commercial enterprises as well as politics.

“And also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on Earth,” the British aristocrat alleged, adding it was “a very deliberate policy.”

“And it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy – otherwise you’re just not that famous,” she claimed. “I think it’s history in the making, and I don’t care if she ends up being the most famous person on Earth or not. I [just] care that there is an interesting story to be told.”

Before the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was released this summer, Campbell published “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” which aims to provide a “behind-the-scenes authoritative account” on Markle and Harry’s whirlwind romance, high-profile marriage as well as their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Campbell, who previously published a book on Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, said she spoke to royals, past and present courtiers, fellow aristocrats as well as mutual well-connected friends for her latest release.

Campbell claimed that once she started writing her book, the Sussexes tried to “influence the narrative through mutual friends.”

“Harry, on Meghan’s behalf, got a great friend of his to sell me a load of rubbish about Meghan and her relationship with her father,” she alleged to Norton, 57. “I completely erupted because I knew it was completely untrue.”

Back in August, Campbell claimed to Fox News that the couple wanted to become financially independent and engaged in “commercial activities,” which are “strictly forbidden” among royals. She also claimed Markle wanted to openly share her political viewpoints, which is also frowned upon. This has allegedly caused the couple to clash with palace aides who are determined to preserve tradition.

“I thought this is completely unrealistic,” said Campbell. “This is never going to work. It’s never going to be allowed. I thought this is the making of an absolutely amazing tale, which has proven to me, this is history in the making. But I think the sad thing about it is the squandered opportunity and the fact that nothing they say actually measures up with what they do.”

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native California with their son Archie, 1.