Meghan Markle reacts to royal wedding dress in Queen Elizabeth II documentary trailer

Royal fans anxiously awaiting the release of an upcoming documentary on Queen Elizabeth II's special duties got an unexpected glimpse of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in a teaser clip.



The former “Suits” actress, 37, pops up in the trailer for ITV’s “Queen of the World,” which will air in the U.K. on Sept. 25.

The clip features Markle apparently taking in her wedding dress and holding her veil.

“Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness,” Markle remarked. “It’ll keep us busy.”

The portion of the trailer featuring the new royal was filmed after her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry.

“It shows her reunited with her gown for the first time since the wedding, as it is being prepared for a Royal Collection display,” ITV spokeswoman Hannah Green told Fox News.

Givenchy’s artistic director Claire Wright-Keller worked closely with the bride on the design of the dress, Kensington Palace tweeted on May 19.

The palace also touched on the details featured in her veil.

“Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition,” it said.

Kensington Palace confirmed Markle requested Wintersweet and California Poppy flowers be embroidered into the veil — a nod to the native blooms of her English residence at Nottingham Cottage and home state of California.

ITV offers details about “Queen of the World” online.

“As the family and world leaders discuss the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen, the series will document the way in which she passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” the channel says.

Americans anticipating the project won't have to wait too long to view it: It will air on HBO on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

