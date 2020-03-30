Meghan Markle, Prince Harry respond to President Trump’s tweet about not paying for their security in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said they never had plans to ask the United States government to pay for their personal security amid their reported move to Los Angeles.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted about reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated from Canada to Markle’s home city. In his tweet, Trump made sure to note that the U.S. won’t be footing the bill to keep them safe after they made the decision to step back from their senior royal duties and live outside the U.K., financially independent of the crown. However, it seems the couple already had their security concerns sorted out.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told Fox News. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

When the couple initially moved to Canada after their infamous “Megixt” announcement earlier this year, there was controversy there over the fact that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had provided them and their infant son, Archie, “intermittent” security.

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to shut down any similar controversy about their security in the U.S. before it began.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump tweeted.

A source told People Magazine last week that the royal couple relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, have been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, the magazine reported. It's unclear when the couple made the move.

Rumors of a move to America have been circulating since the royals announced this past January that they'd "step back" and only live in the U.K. part-time.

Reports emerged last month that Markle and Harry were "looking at houses" in Los Angeles for the summer.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A., too,” a friend who was part of their circle told People magazine. “They’ll likely have houses in both places."

The insider said life in Vancouver Island was similar to what Markle experienced in Los Angeles.

