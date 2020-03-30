Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'personally' covering security costs, report says

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's announcement that they'd "step back" as senior members of the royal family, questions have swirled as to who would front the cost of their security.

According to People magazine, citing a source, the answer is: they're paying for it themselves.

"All security costs are being personally covered by the couple," the source told the outlet.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RESPOND TO PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TWEET ABOUT NOT PAYING FOR THEIR SECURITY IN LA

The outlet reported that Prince Charles will also continue to offer help with some of the couple's finances.

Senior royals have been provided with special taxpayer-funded security force from the Metropolitan Police, but the two no longer were considered to be senior royals. Their website previously explained that the Queen "mandated" their security.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SUSPEND THEIR OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT: 'THANK YOU TO THIS COMMUNITY'

Upon their reported move from Canada to Los Angeles last week, security costs again came into question, but President Trump quickly asserted on Twitter that "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection."

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump wrote Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, on Monday, a spokesperson for Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, told Fox News that they "have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources," explaining that "privately funded security arrangements have been made."