Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to reunite with royal family this spring: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly reunite with the royal family this spring -- one year after stepping back as senior members and moving to the United States.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to fly to the United Kingdom in June to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade.

The celebration will mark Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday and will be the first national celebration since the pandemic started in March.

"The current plan is for the queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time," a royal source told the Times. "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

Due to the lockdowns in 2020, last year's Trooping of the Colour took place at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace and was a much smaller affair.

The last time Markle and Harry made a public appearance as royal family members in England was on March 9, 2020, at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service.

They now live in Montecito, Calif., with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

The Sussexes have been busy this past year securing production deals with Netflix and Spotify. Over the summer, they volunteered and Markle voted in the 2020 presidential election.

In November, the Duchess revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second," she wrote for The New York Times. "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."