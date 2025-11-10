Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s heartfelt essay shows ‘deep regrets’ about leaving Britain: expert

Duke of Sussex torn between past and present as he seeks reconciliation with estranged royal family members

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview from Prince Harry.

Prince Harry may have spent the weekend amid Hollywood glamour with Meghan Markle — but his thoughts were thousands of miles away.

On Nov. 5, the Duke of Sussex penned a surprise essay titled "The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What It Means to Be British," released ahead of Remembrance Day — the Nov. 11 observance honoring members of the armed forces who lost their lives in service.

"Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," the Duke of Sussex wrote, as quoted by People magazine. "The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."

PRINCE HARRY REVERSES MEDIA STRATEGY TO WIN BACK FAMILY AFTER HITTING 'ROCK BOTTOM': EXPERTS

Prince Harry looking back in a dark blue suit with medals.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024, in London. Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the father of two often looks back at his painful past. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal experts told Fox News Digital there’s little doubt the father of two feels homesick as he continues to navigate life in California.

"Harry’s essay on Remembrance Day showed him at his best and also highlighted his status as an exile," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry in military gear sitting inside a tent.

Prince Harry served in the British army from 2005 to 2015. During that time, he was deployed twice to Afghanistan and rose to the rank of captain. (John Stillwell POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

"Exiles feel deep regret," he said. "He knows the military was the making of him after the trauma he suffered following the death of his mother, which still haunts him. He has given back with the Invictus Games, a remarkable achievement. 

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY LOOKING TO RECONCILE WITH KING CHARLES, ROYAL FAMILY 

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

"His words clearly came from the heart and were all the more moving for that. His respect and affection for Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called ‘my Commander-in-Chief,’ is undoubted."

Archewell told Fox News Digital they had no comment.

Harry kept calm and carried on during the weekend. On Nov. 8, the 41-year-old and his wife attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood. The annual fundraiser supports mothers and children living in poverty.

Prince Harry escorting Meghan Markle to Kris Jenner's birthday party.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' home in Beverly Hills. (The Hollywood JR/Backgrid)

Later that evening, the couple attended a party in Beverly Hills honoring Kris Jenner, who turned 70 on Nov. 5. People magazine reported the James Bond-themed celebration was hosted at Jeff Bezos’ mansion.

Prince Harry in a dark suit and tie posing next to Serena Williams and Meghan Markle as they wear glamorous dark gowns.

From left: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 8, 2025, in West Hollywood. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

After moving to California, they aired their grievances with the royal family in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, followed by a revealing Netflix series in 2022. In 2023, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," was published. It laid bare his struggles with royal life while sharing personal conversations with family members.

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's book on display in a bookstore on January 11, 2023, in Bath, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry is a shadow of his previous gregarious self," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry in a grey suit and white shirt sits next to wife Meghan Markle in a blue dress with light blue detail, across from the back of Oprah Winfrey doing an interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Harpo Productions)

"Prince Harry was always caught laughing and full of energy. This was certainly the case on his arrival in the U.S. five years ago. I'm sure he misses parts of his previous life in the U.K. ... I don't believe the celebrity world floats Prince Harry's boat."

"He widened his already deep rift in the royal family with his memoir," said Fitzwilliams. "All this, to build a profile which has given [the couple] global reach — which it has, but in a deeply destructive way. So he is bound to have very deep regrets. The state of his father’s health is bound to add to them."

King Charles looking somber in uniform on Remembrance Day.

King Charles III during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 9, 2025 in London. Every year, members of the British royal family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

On Sept. 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry spent time with his father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, at Clarence House. It was the first time they had met in more than a year.

Prince Harry inside a car being driven.

Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

A meeting in July between representatives of the king, 76, and his son led to suggestions that the frigid relationship between Harry and his family might be thawing, The Associated Press reported. The outlet noted Harry has had little contact with his elder brother, Prince William, heir to the throne.

In May, Harry told the BBC he would "love reconciliation with my family."

Prince William in uniform looking somber on Remembrance Day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 9, 2025, in London. William and his younger brother Prince Harry are said to not be on speaking terms. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said. "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby

A person at home in Edinburgh is watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby during "Harry: The Interview," two days before his controversial autobiography "Spare" was published in 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that many of Harry’s pals feel he’s "desperately lonely in California" as he continues to miss his old life — the one he’s always known.

"For many American Brits, particularly from England, there are two sayings that sum us up," she said. "The first is from John Mahoney, ‘You can take the boy out of England, but you can't take England out of the boy,’ referring to his huge emotional attachment to England. The other is from Shakespeare, ‘This precious stone set in the silver sea ... this blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England.’"

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton smiling at each other on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

From left: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 09, 2025, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"There is so much about America to love, and he has embraced so much so quickly," Fordwich said. "There is nothing he has ever said or done that can be seen as bad-mouthing England — his family, yes; the ‘Firm,’ yes; but not his beloved England. He certainly has wavered regarding becoming an American and shares nostalgia with friends, adding he misses England with his closest friends."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing side-by-side in dark matching attire in New York City.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds Third Annual Gala at Spring Studios on Oct. 9, 2025, in New York City. (John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know" podcast, Harry was asked about becoming a U.S. citizen.

"Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point," he said. 

Last year, the Duke of Sussex told "Good Morning America" that he had "considered" becoming a U.S. citizen, but it wasn’t a "high priority."

Prince Harry talking to a mic in a navy suit with the Invictus Games logo behind him

The Invictus Games are an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women — both active duty and veterans. It was founded by Prince Harry in 2014. (Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Prince Harry smiling in military gear.

Prince Harry mans a 50 mm machine gun aimed at Taliban fighters on Jan. 2, 2008, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. (John Stillwell - POOL/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage/Getty Images)

People magazine pointed out that Harry is a veteran, having served for a decade in the British army from 2005 to 2015.

Back in 2024, Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times and co-host of the podcast "The Royals with Roya and Kate," claimed to Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex has been doing "a fair amount of looking back."

Meghan Markle looking serious standing next to Prince Harry as he speaks

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"He loves his family life out in the States," Nikkhah said at the time. "He’s thrilled to be a dad. I suppose for him, it’s just finding a role — a really meaningful role going forward. The Invictus Games are fantastic, and he does great work there, and that will continue. But I think for him going forward, it’s finding a meaningful role for himself living out in the States on the global stage."

Prince Harry giving a serious speech wearing a dark blue blazer and a white shirt holding a mic.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on Oct. 10, 2025, in New York City. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"Being a humanitarian is what he says he wants to be," Nikkhah continued. "I think that’s what he will probably look to focus on for the next few years – how he builds that profile as a humanitarian."

Those close to Harry told Nikkhah that he seems torn "between battling old demons and getting on with his life."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Dodgers game

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"All he does is spend time looking back," one former adviser to Harry told Nikkhah. "If only he could wrench his neck around and look forward."

PRINCE HARRY SAYS 'CONSCIENCE IS CLEAR' AFTER WRITING EXPLOSIVE ROYAL TELL-ALL MEMOIR

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell at the time.

Nikkhah told Fox News Digital the possibility of Harry having a partial role as a working royal has long been dismissed. However, Fordwich told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be surprised if Harry returned to support his home country in some capacity.

Meghan Markle looking up with a smirk.

The Duchess of Sussex was born and raised in California. During her 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, she spoke about her struggles with royal life. (Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I would not be surprised at all to see him return, if not for a short time each year," said Fordwich. "But any return would be personal in nature, as there is no foreseeable scenario for him to resume royal duties — particularly with how strongly Prince William is against such.

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at the Natural History Museum on April 4, 2019, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"His Remembrance Day essay, which included many references to his British military camaraderie and pride, was heartfelt, genuine and demonstrated where his allegiance lies."

