Meghan Markle shares photo of son Archie, revealing how he takes after dad Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is giving fans a peek at her son.

The 40-year-old royal shares Archie, 2, with her husband Prince Harry. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Lillibet, this summer.

During her recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of Archie, revealing he has bright red hair like his father.

In the adorable snap, which was taken from behind the child, Archie holds a basket as he looks down at a number of chickens in front of a chicken coop that Markle and her family own.

Archie also wore Peppa Pig boots, paying homage to the popular British children's cartoon.

According to Prince William, his own son George was, like his cousin Archie, a big fan of the animated show, according to People magazine, which shared the photo of Archie.

"He's so sweet with the chickens, too," DeGeneres, 63, said during the interview. The comedian is a neighbor of Markle and Harry, 37. "Archie is just such a gentle soul," DeGeneres added.

"Aww, thank you," Markle replied.

During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired earlier this year, Harry revealed that he and his family rescued the chickens from a factory farm in an attempt to live a "down-to-basics" life after stepping down from their royal duties.

Inside the coop is a sign that says, "Archie's Chick Inn — established 2021."

The two also discussed the family's Halloween celebration, which took place at home as "something fun for the kids," as Markle put it.

"The kids were just not into it at all," she revealed. "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

DeGeneres, who saw the family that night, pointed out that Archie actually kept the costume on for less than five minutes.

Lillibet was dressed as a skunk, "like Flower from ‘Bambi,'" the Duchess explained.