Meghan Markle on 'Ellen' show: Duchess talks audition struggles before royal family fame

Meghan Markle reflected on her life auditioning for various projects before marrying into the royal family in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday. In a preview clip, Markle revealed she used to drive to the Warner Bros. lot, where "Ellen" is taped, early in her acting career.

"I would park at gate three and scoot over … The security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg. I hope you get it.’ I think they probably said it to everybody. … Driving here today was very different," Markle admitted.

The British royal family member said she used to drive an old Ford Explorer Sport, and at one point, the key stopped working so she couldn't open the door on the driver's side.

"So after auditions, I would park in the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk, climb in, pull it shut behind me and crawl over all of my seats to get out that's how I would come to and fro," she laughed.

DeGeneres asked if anyone noticed her unusual method.

"I would play it off like, ‘Just looking for my resume and my highlighter for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there.' And then crawl. The things we do," Markle explained.

Before her wedding to Prince Harry, Markle was best known for her role on the USA Network’s legal drama series "Suits."

DeGeneres and Markle are now neighbors after she and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, California, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in spring 2020.

The Duchess has been making a few public appearances lately. Last week, she flew to New York City and participated in The New York Times Dealbook Online Summit, where she joined Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments, Mellody Hobson, for a chat about business, policy and culture. She fielded a question from host Andrew Ross Sorkin, founder of Dealbook, about her recent phone calls to members of Congress to speak about parental paid leave in the United States.

The 40-year-old mother of two suggested that paid family leave is not a political issue but a "humanitarian" one.

"I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue," the duchess said via People magazine. "We can all agree that people need support certainly when they've just had a child."

Markle added: "Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue."

Prince Harry 's wife shared that she decided to begin advocating for paid family leave after returning to the United States and becoming a mother of two. She and Harry share two children: son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, who was born in June .

