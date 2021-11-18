Meghan Markle on 'Ellen': Duchess reveals her past secret Halloween date with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were determined to keep their relationship under wraps.

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday. In a preview clip, the 40-year-old reminisced about what it was like dating her now-husband before their relationship went public.

The former American actress told the TV host that the couple managed to keep their dating life a secret when they went to celebrate Halloween together. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2018.

"[Harry] came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin [Princess] Eugenie and now her husband Jack [Brooksbank] - they came as well," the former "Suits" star told the 63-year-old in a preview clip. "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

"It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just have one final fun night out," the duchess added.

But Halloween as a married couple and parents to Archie and Lilibet looked very different this year.

"We were home and we saw you guys which was great, but we wanted to do something fun for the kids and they were just not into it at all," Markle shared. "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes. Not even five minutes."

As for their baby girl, who was born in June of this year, she was "a little skunk."

"Like Flower from Bambi," Markle boasted.

In another preview clip released on Wednesday, Markle revealed how she used to drive to the Warner Bros. lot, where "Ellen" is taped, early in her acting career.

"I would park at gate three and scoot over … The security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg. I hope you get it.’ I think they probably said it to everybody. … Driving here today was very different," Markle admitted.

The British royal family member said she used to drive an old Ford Explorer Sport, and at one point, the key stopped working so she couldn't open the door on the driver's side.

"So after auditions, I would park in the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk, climb in, pull it shut behind me and crawl over all of my seats to get out that's how I would come to and fro," she laughed.

DeGeneres asked if anyone noticed her unusual method.

"I would play it off like, ‘Just looking for my resume and my highlighter for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there.' And then crawl. The things we do," Markle explained.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 37, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif. They are neighbors with DeGeneres.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.