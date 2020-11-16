Meghan King reveals coronavirus diagnosis, symptoms include 'extreme lethargy'

Meghan King revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star announced on social media she is self-isolating to ensure she doesn't infect anyone else.

"I tested positive for COVID. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer," King wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 36-year-old confirmed her three kids are not with her during this time. Instead, they are staying with their dad and King's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds.

She shares 2-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen with the ex-baseball player.

"My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to a brief (1 hour) proximity to me," King explained. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick."

King described how her main symptom is "extreme lethargy."

"I don't have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea," she added. "I think I'm losing my sense of smell. I ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms."

Fans pointed out that King did go to Hart's indoor soccer game and to dinner but the reality TV personality clarified she wasn't symptomatic at that point yet.

"The millisecond I thought I could have something other than a cold I went and got tested. I would NEVER go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have Covid," she said.

King and Edmonds have been going through a difficult divorce since October after his sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied.

The couple is currently locked over child support, visitation rights and other financial payments.