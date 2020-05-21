Megan Fox sends Brian Austin Green mixed signals in new video following divorce announcement

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Fox may still be hanging on to her 10-year marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, despite the pair announcing this week that they plan to divorce.

The 34-year-old actress appeared in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday to help promote a good cause in honor of this year's upcoming Memorial Day. But while speaking on the platform, she sent some mixed signals about her current relationship status.

Fox joined Red Line Steel CEO and founder Colin Wayne to discuss their partnership of donating over $2 million in steel designs to honor veterans. While modeling off the steel displays many will be receiving, the actress held up one she received, putting her left hand on full display and showing that she's no longer wearing her wedding ring.

While her bare ring finger was a sign of marital trouble, Fox left viewers confused as she referred to her husband's last name "Green" as her "family name."

"Well, I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said as she held up a steel sign that is molded with the actor's last name. "It's a Tree of Life with the family name on it ... I have some with the kids' names too."

Fox's mixed messages came just days after Green confirmed the pair's failed marriage on his podcast "...with Brian Austin Green" on Monday. In the episode, he admitted the couple "decided to separate" after they grew apart while Fox was away from the family home filming for five weeks.

He went on to explain that from there "things just didn't really change" and "the reality started sinking in" of "maybe this is what it is."

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," Green, 46, said in the episode titled "Context."

He continued: "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we've built is really cool and really special.”

Earlier this week, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fueled dating rumors as she stars in his new music video that dropped Wednesday. Viewers first see Fox waking up next to Kelly – real name Colson Baker – before she puts pink duct tape over his mouth.

According to Page Six, a press release describes the video as an “affectionate twisted love story” between the two co-stars as Fox takes "full control of their fictional romance.”

Fox and Green began dating in 2004 and wed in 2010. Their relationship has been subject to split rumors before, with Fox filing for divorce in 2015. The pair reconciled before the birth of their third child, Journey, now 3. They also share sons, Noah, 7, and Bodhi, 6.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.