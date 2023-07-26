Megan Fox hits back at haters over see-through dress

Megan Fox is hitting back at those criticizing her recent Instagram posts.

On Tuesday night, Fox posted pictures of herself in a sheer dress with nude-colored pasties covering her top half.

"Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down," the 37-year-old actress began her caption.

"They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

In the pictures, the "Jennifer's Body" star wore an abstract, see-through orange dress with her auburn hair tied in a bun. Fox accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and long, white fingernails.

Fox rocked the outfit to dinner with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Malibu Monday.

Some Instagram users quickly came to Fox's defense, applauding her for her latest post.

"People need to touch grass at this point & stop worrying about someone else. Anyways you’re absolutely gorgeous and this outfit is," one user wrote, adding a heart eye emoji.

Christine Quinn of "Selling Sunset" commented, "Goddess energy," with a few fire emoji.

Fox's latest Instagram post comes after a series of other revealing pictures, including one last week in which she wore a see-through white dress and also bared her backside.

"Didn't this chick not want to be only a sexual being? Her posts beg otherwise," one user wrote. Another Instagram user defended Fox and looked to promote positivity in her comment section.

"To the ones who take time out of their day to say hurtful things to people, y’all need to grow. It’s honestly a bad look and it’s bad for the world," the user wrote.

Fox started off her series of revealing Instagram posts with bikini pictures July 15, making fiancé Machine Gun Kelly go wild in the comments.

Fox shared a series of photos, shot by Cibelle Levi, of herself posing on a tree branch with her hair down, wearing nothing but a very small bikini on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote "the forest is my oldest friend."

MGK gave a cheeky compliment to his fiancée, writing, "If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me."

The "Transformers" star and the rapper have been dating since 2020 and became engaged in 2022. Fox had previously been married to Brian Austin Green, and the couple share three sons together — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Earlier this year, Fox sparked rumors that she and MGK had called off their relationship after she made cryptic posts on her Instagram before deleting it.

In the post, she appeared in a mirror selfie standing near a sign that said, "when you can’t walk away."

She also shared video of letters burning with the caption, "You can taste the dishonest/ it’s all over your breath," a reference to Beyoncé’s song "Pray You Catch Me" from her "Lemonade" album. The song was known for references to the singer discovering her husband, Jay-Z, had cheated.

Fox deleted her Instagram page but has since restored it with limited photos of herself over the past few years.

Fox's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed this report.