Megan Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green slams comment he’s a ‘bad father’ after defending star over sons’ dresses

Brian Austin Green is shutting down critics who claim he is a "bad father" after the actor came to the defense of his ex Megan Fox, who was accused of forcing her sons to wear dresses.

On Wednesday night, Green responded to a comment from an Instagram user on his story that said, "U [sic] are a bad father."

Green clapped back and wrote, "People like this have lost their minds. Why anyone thinks it's morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy."

He continued, "Let's do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations."

MEGAN FOX BLASTS ‘CLOUT CHASER’ TWEETING ABOUT HER SONS IN DRESSES: ‘EXPLOITING MY CHILD’S GENDER IDENTITY'

Instagram users began to flood Green's social media platform after he defended his ex, Megan Fox, over the weekend.

Robby Starbuck, a former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville, Tennessee, took to Twitter recently to claim that he witnessed two of the former couple's sons – they share Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 – have a "full on breakdown" when Fox "forced" them "to wear girls clothes."

Starbuck said he used to live in the same gated community as Fox, and the incident allegedly happened "around 5 years ago."

Fox took to Instagram to call out Starbuck for "exploiting my child's gender identity" and being a "clout chaser."

"I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times," she continued, emphasizing each adjective on a separate line of text. "And yet [I'm] still here."

"You f---ed with the wrong witch," she added.

In April 2022, Fox spoke to Glamour U.K. and shared that her eldest son, Noah, had been wearing dresses since he was 2.

"I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," she explained of their freedom to dress how they like.

"I can’t control the way other people react to my children," Fox told Glamour U.K. "I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them.…That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids."

"Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say."

Starbuck reached out to Fox News Digital to "clarify that I wasn't attacking Megan's sons. I actually said they were very sweet kids. I was disturbed by what happened with them being dressed in girl clothes."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report