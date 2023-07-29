Megan Fox calls followers 'bunch of psychos' after GoFundMe drama

Megan Fox called out her followers who accused her of promoting a friend's GoFundMe without contributing herself.

Fox originally shared her friend Brittney Boyce's GoFundMe, created to help out the woman's sick father, to social media Monday.

"megan fox sharing a gofundme for 30k has got to be a joke," a Twitter user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the fundraiser. "as if she isn't rich as f--k and could help their friend immediately lol."

The "Transformers" star went back to her Instagram story Thursday to set the record straight.

"Hey weirdos," Fox began, according to People magazine. "Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

Fox explained that she had posted the GoFundMe, per Boyce's wishes, to encourage people to "donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal."

"I just obliged her request," Fox continued. "Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls--t you bunch of psychos."

Fox routinely addresses her critics online, even pre-emptively telling followers she was completely covered while wearing a sheer dress out and about.

"Before you start angrily typing - those are not my nipples, calm down," Fox captioned a photo of herself. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

In the pictures, the "Jennifer's Body" star wore an abstract, see-through orange dress with her auburn hair tied in a bun. Fox accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and long, white fingernails.

Fox rocked the outfit to dinner with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Malibu Monday.

Fox and MGK have been dating since 2020 and became engaged in 2022. Fox had previously been married to Brian Austin Green, and the couple share three sons together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Earlier this year, Fox sparked rumors that she and MGK had called off their relationship after she made cryptic posts on her Instagram before deleting them.

In the post, she appeared in a mirror selfie standing near a sign that said, "when you can’t walk away."

She also shared a video of letters burning with the caption, "You can taste the dishonest/ it’s all over your breath," a reference to Beyoncé’s song "Pray You Catch Me" from her "Lemonade" album. The song was known for references to the singer discovering that her husband, Jay-Z, had cheated.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.