Matthew Perry’s death has ‘destroyed’ ‘Friends’ cast; Mariah Carey faces $20 million lawsuit

Chris Stapleton chose to get sober without rehab; Selma Blair's health battle hindered Hollywood success

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
matthew perry mariah carey

Matthew Perry’s death has ‘destroyed’ ‘Friends’ cast; Mariah Carey faces $20 million lawsuit. (Getty Images)

'A BROTHER DYING' - 'Friends' cast 'destroyed' by Matthew Perry's death, 'proud' of recovery amid toxicology findings. Continue reading here…

BAH HUMBUG - Singer Mariah Carey sued over the popular holiday song ‘All I Want for Christmas is You'. Continue reading here…

'I LOST' - Chris Stapleton details his journey to getting sober. Continue reading here…

Chris Stapleton looks back at the audience as he holds the microphone during a press conference

Chris Stapleton says he recognized his drinking was a problem and chose to get sober on his own. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD HIT - Actress Selma Blair admits debilitating disease stalled career. Continue reading here…

GONE TOO SOON - Matthew Perry toxicology reports provide insight into how star may have died, expert says. Continue reading here…

Matthew Perry smiles in portrait studio sessions at TCA tour

Matthew Perry's toxicology report gave way for more questions surrounding his death.  (Christopher Polk)

‘NOT MY FINEST HOUR’ - ‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler reveals low point in his 45-year marriage. Continue reading here…

LADY AND THE TRAMP - Charlie Chaplin's exile from America included a paternity trial and sexual allegations: book. Continue reading here…

DISAPPEARING ACT - Magician David Copperfield reveals a plan to make the moon vanish. Continue reading here…

Kathy Ireland smiling and wearing a pink suit

Former SI model Kathy Ireland turned businesswoman wants people to be aware of AI.  (Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

BE ALERT - Former SI model Kathy Ireland turned businesswoman wants people aware of AI. Continue reading here…

'UNEXPECTED JOURNEY' - 'Yellowstone' looking to the future as final episodes set to air. Continue reading here…

