Matthew Perry's death has devastated ‘Friends’ cast, director says: ‘It’s a brother dying’

"Friends" director James (Jim) Burrows is sharing how he and the show's cast are mourning beloved actor Matthew Perry.

In an emotional interview with "Today," Burrows recalled speaking with some of the stars about Perry's passing.

"I had texted the girls the day we found out," he said. "They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying."

Although viewers were enamored by Perry’s lovable character, Chandler Bing, fans didn’t witness his long battle with addiction off-screen.

Those who were close to Perry applauded the actor for his sobriety leading up to his sudden and tragic death.

"We were so proud of him these last couple of years that he was making a remarkable recovery," Burrows told "Today."

"I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in. He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore," he said, adding he was "shocked" by Perry's passing.

Perry died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

Initial tests indicated that neither fentanyl nor meth was found in the actor’s system at the time of his death, according to TMZ. His cause of death is being investigated further, as more in-depth tests are being conducted to determine if other drugs were taken. Final results could take four to six months.

Before his death, Perry admittedly spent upwards of $9 million on his decades-long substance abuse and sobriety battle. At one point, he was taking 55 Vicodin per day, he wrote in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

The creators of the hit show, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, additionally reflected on their last conversations with Perry.

"He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," Kauffman previously told "Today."

"He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking… he was sober," she remarked.

Meanwhile, Burrows, who directed the first four episodes of "Friends," noted that Perry left a lasting impression from the start, and he knew the audience would fall in love with his character Chandler.

"He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line," he shared. "Wow. The reading around the table. Matthew had a certain way of turning a line."

The "Friends" director – who also directed legendary shows such as "Cheers," "Taxi," "Will & Grace" and "Frasier" – described Perry’s personality and how he had similar characteristics as Chandler.

"He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So, it was a perfect, perfect meld."

The "Friends" cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – issued a joint statement, remembering their late friend and co-star.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in the statement. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."