Matt Damon says family is dealing with ‘major adjustment’ since daughter moved out for college

Matt Damon is one step closer to being an empty nester.

The actor, 53, and wife Luciana, 48, have four daughters. Their second child, Isabella, has left home for college, something Damon calls a "major adjustment."

"We have a 26-year-old, so we’ve been through this once before, but it’s still a major adjustment for us and for her sisters," he told E! News this week.

"It’s a different household with one less person there. So, it’s a big adjustment."

Isabella, 18, is attending New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study, according to an Instagram post from her high school.

While individually honoring each member of the graduating class in May, her school wrote, "Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community. Your teachers have cherished the depth and creativity you have brought to Word Flirt, and your peers have been inspired by your fearless individuality. Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us."

In July, Damon told E! News the idea of her no longer being at home was "a lot."

"It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life the older you get because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday," he explained.

Isabella and her sisters, Alexia, 26 (Luciana's child from a previous relationship), Gia, 16, and Stella, 13, and Luciana accompanied Damon to the New York premiere of his film "The Instigators" earlier this summer in a rare public appearance for the whole family.

One photo showed Damon reaching for daughter Gia's hand as his wife led him off the carpet. He looked back at his two older girls, still partially in photo formation.

Isabella and her father seem to have a silly relationship, and Damon has previously spoken about her apathy toward his work.

During a 2023 appearance on " Late Night with Seth Meyers ," Damon told the talk show host about how Isabella liked to roast him.

"[She] likes to give me a hard time. And she is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I'm in if she thinks it might be good," he shared. "If I get bad reviews in something … that's the one she wants to see."

Damon gave a hilarious example, admittedly labeling his 2016 movie, "The Great Wall," "not very good."

"My daughter was talking to one of her friends, and she was talking about this movie. ‘My dad did this movie, "The Wall."' And she kept calling it ‘The Wall.’ And I finally was like, ‘Isabella, that movie’s called ‘ The Great Wall. ’ And she was like, ‘Dad, there is nothing great about that movie,’" he said.

