Family

Matt Damon says family is dealing with ‘major adjustment’ since daughter moved out for college

Matt Damon and wife Luciana share four children

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Matt Damon is one step closer to being an empty nester.

The actor, 53, and wife Luciana, 48, have four daughters. Their second child, Isabella, has left home for college, something Damon calls a "major adjustment."

"We have a 26-year-old, so we’ve been through this once before, but it’s still a major adjustment for us and for her sisters," he told E! News this week.

MATT DAMON MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH FAMILY AHEAD OF DAUGHTER'S ‘SURREAL’ DEPARTURE FOR COLLEGE

Matt Damon in a black suit stares directly at the camera on the carpet

Matt Damon said it's been an "adjustment" after his 18-year-old daughter left home for college. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s a different household with one less person there. So, it’s a big adjustment."

Isabella, 18, is attending New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study, according to an Instagram post from her high school.

While individually honoring each member of the graduating class in May, her school wrote, "Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community. Your teachers have cherished the depth and creativity you have brought to Word Flirt, and your peers have been inspired by your fearless individuality. Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us."

Luciana Damon in black poses for a photo on the carpet with daughters Issabella, Stella and Gia and husband Matt Damon in a black suit

Matt Damon was photographed with Luciana and three of their daughters at the premiere of "AIR" in March 2023. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In July, Damon told E! News the idea of her no longer being at home was "a lot."

"It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life the older you get because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday," he explained.

"It’s a different household with one less person there. So, it’s a big adjustment."

— Matt Damon

Isabella and her sisters, Alexia, 26 (Luciana's child from a previous relationship), Gia, 16, and Stella, 13, and Luciana accompanied Damon to the New York premiere of his film "The Instigators" earlier this summer in a rare public appearance for the whole family.

One photo showed Damon reaching for daughter Gia's hand as his wife led him off the carpet. He looked back at his two older girls, still partially in photo formation.

Matt Damon (center right) in a tan suit looks back at daughter Gia in a red dress, who is in front of Isabella and Alexia, both in black while also holding on to his wife's hand, who is in front with their youngest daughter Stella

Matt Damon was joined by his wife and their four daughters — Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella — at "The Instigators" premiere in New York in July. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A photo of Matt Damon and his family

Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Stella Damon at "The Instigators" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Isabella and her father seem to have a silly relationship, and Damon has previously spoken about her apathy toward his work.

During a 2023 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Damon told the talk show host about how Isabella liked to roast him.

"[She] likes to give me a hard time. And she is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I'm in if she thinks it might be good," he shared. "If I get bad reviews in something … that's the one she wants to see."

matt damon with his wife luciana at TIFF

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana have been married almost 20 years. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Damon gave a hilarious example, admittedly labeling his 2016 movie, "The Great Wall," "not very good." 

"My daughter was talking to one of her friends, and she was talking about this movie. ‘My dad did this movie, "The Wall."' And she kept calling it ‘The Wall.’ And I finally was like, ‘Isabella, that movie’s called ‘The Great Wall.’ And she was like, ‘Dad, there is nothing great about that movie,’" he said.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

