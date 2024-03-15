Mark Wahlberg refuses surgery on injured knee: 'Not my thing'

Mark Wahlberg will not have surgery to fix his knee after injuring it during the first day of filming for "Arthur the King."

Wahlberg tore his meniscus and does not plan on having the recommended operation.

"I prefer to try to do corrective exercises versus surgery," he told People magazine. "It's not my thing."

Despite Wahlberg's intense workout regimen, the actor often wakes up at 4 a.m. for exercise, he still injured himself running.

"[I was] running along a hill where we went up the embankment and just jumped off a little rock, landed on it wrong," he explained.

"I kind of snapped my knee back, and it tore, but when I got it x-rayed, the doctor was pretty adamant about doing the surgery because what happens is, if it locks, it can lock in a bent and flexed position, and then you cannot move your knee until they perform the surgery," Wahlberg added.

While the doctor suggested surgery, Wahlberg continued to film for the movie, which hit theaters March 15.

"I just said, ‘You know what? I got to kind of try to tough it out and see if I can get through the movie,'" he explained.

Wahlberg previously told Fox News Digital that his role as Mikael Lindnord was the "most physically demanding role" he's had in his life. The actor starred in the flick and produced it.

"I tore my meniscus the first day, and I'm producing the movie, so I couldn't shut the production down. I had to fight through," Wahlberg said. "These guys, you know, adventure racers, endurance athletes, [are] incredible, absolutely incredible."

The 52-year-old actor gravitated toward "Arthur the King" because it is a "true story."

"I always gravitate towards true stories," he told Fox News Digital. "Remarkable, remarkable story, I cannot wait for people to see it. There's not going to be a dry eye in the house, that's for sure."

The film showcases "an adventure racer" who "adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race."

"Arthur the King" also features a star-studded cast including Simu Liu, Michael Landes, Nathalie Emmanuel and Paul Guilfoyle.

