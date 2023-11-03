Mark Wahlberg shares change he made to fitness routine: ‘It’s all about longevity’

Mark Wahlberg is more focused on recovery after a hard workout rather than intensity as he ages.

Wahlberg, 52, has traded in two workouts a day for daily ice baths in an effort to "live longer" and "be healthier."

"Now that I'm older, I've realized that for me, it's all about longevity," he said during an appearance on the "TODAY" show.

Wahlberg says recovery is "crucial" to the workout, and he spoke about his "pop up" ice baths that he likes to create for himself while he's traveling.

"A friend of mine that I'm working with to try to live longer and be healthier told me that the best way to start the day is to get into cold water, no matter where I'm at," he explained.

When Wahlberg is at home, he can use his ice bath set up where he sits in 42 degree water for five to six minutes. When traveling, he steals the ice from the hotel ice machine to make sure he can stick to his daily habit.

"I always feel a lot better," he told the outlet. "It actually helps me sleep a lot better, and I don't feel the aches and pains that I do, no inflammation."

Wahlberg previously spoke to Fox News Digital about a "cold plunge challenge" he shared on Instagram.

"I was challenging myself to get into that freezing box of ice water," he explained. "It actually is very good for you, especially starting your day. It also promotes lots of recovery . . . but 38 degrees is pretty chilly."

The "Father Stu" actor likes to begin his day before the sun rises, but he also prioritizes getting a full eight hours of sleep.

"Tomorrow I'm getting up 2:30, in the gym 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30," he told Fox News Digital in 2022. While working, he will typically do some "reading, script work, then [he has] a bunch of interviews."

