Marie Osmond reflects on dating rumors, body shaming and bullying

Marie Osmond insists she "wasn't a nun" in her heyday — and that she's still somewhat scarred by body shaming she suffered when she was young.

"I dated a lot of people and never really publicized it," Osmond, 59, told People.

"Michael McDonald, he was my first crush. David Cassidy, I liked him. He was at the same recording studio as me one day and I though I'll check him out," she recalled. "But I said, 'It's not going to happen because his butt is smaller than mine!'"

Osmond also said that singer Andy Gibb was her "dear friend," but would not confirm or deny whether or not they were ever an item.

When interviewers were surprised at Osmond's colorful dating history — perhaps because she and her siblings were famously raised in the Mormon religion — she scoffed, "I was not a nun!"

The "Paper Roses" singer was a bit more forthcoming discussing her struggles with self-esteem than she was with her romantic past.

She suffered from a poor body image and was frequently criticized for her weight in the 1970s, leading her to drop to a staggering 90 pounds.

"You have scars, it was the 1970s and it was a man's world," she said. "Women were not empowered like they are now. Back then my self-esteem was pretty tough. You had to go inward to find it. As you get older and you can get through those things and you realize it wasn't about you — it was about them."

Osmond also revealed that her most famous sibling, brother Donny Osmond, went through struggles of his own.

"He went through his phase of 'I'm a rock star!' Then he went into appreciating his fans. He went through his own difficult times," she said. "You look at all child celebrities, and you either move on or you stay there [psychologically]. It's tough to get out of where they make fun of you and tease you and whatever. So you have to prove yourself. You have to have a really hard work ethic and a lot of luck and good people around you."