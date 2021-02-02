Maria Shriver gushes over granddaughter Lyla: 'I feel very blessed'

Maria Shriver loves being a grandmother.

The Emmy-award winning journalist couldn't help but gush over her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's new baby, Lyla Maria, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt. The couple welcomed the baby girl in August.

"I can just say that I feel very blessed to have a granddaughter named Lyla Maria," Shriver told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm happy for them and I'm in awe at what a beautiful mother she is, but I'm not surprised."

Shriver, 65, confessed it's "been a gift" to add another member to the family.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER FEELS 'BEYOND BLESSED' CELEBRATING HER 31ST BIRTHDAY

"It's been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I'm a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world," she said.

Shriver has been helping Schwarzenegger out a little more than usual as Pratt is in Australia filming "Thor: Love and Thunder."

"She's blessed. I think what you learn, and what she's learned, is the importance of a village. The importance of your parents, the importance of your friends, the importance of people who you can count on," the author explained.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SAYS CHRIS PRATT HELPS HER HANDLE STRESS: HE'S 'VERY CALMING'

"I think maybe that's a really great lesson for all of us at this time in our lives, is to learn about, how dependent we are on one another. Whether we're having a new baby or whether we're living alone and getting older, we're all dependent on one another," she reasoned.

Pratt confirmed his daughter's birth with a social media post. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," he wrote at the time.

The "Avengers" star and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lyla Maria joins Pratt's 7-year-dol son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.