  Published
    7 Images

    Tom Brady, Matthew McConaughey serve love as stars hit US Open tennis finals

    Alec Baldwin, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Emma Roberts, Charlize Theron and Emily Ratajkowski were just a few celebrities who caught a match during two weeks of play at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

  Matthew McConaughey wears white T-shirt and jeans at US Open tennis match
    Matthew McConaughey cheered during the men's final at the US Open Sunday night.
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images
  Keith Urban sports unbuttoned shirt at US Open with wife Nicole Kidman
    Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban watch the men's finals at the US Open.
    Mike Stobe / Getty Images
  Tom Brady sports denim shirt at tennis match
    Tom Brady watches the US Open women's final match where Coco Gauff earned her first Grand Slam title.
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  Laura Dern in a white blouse and glasses points while seated next to Shonda Rhimes in a blue striped dress and white cardigan
    Laura Dern and Shonda Rhimes look captivated by the US Open Women's Final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  Mariska Hargitay wears white shirt to US Open finals.
    Mariska Hargitay takes her seat at the US Open Women's final match.
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  Naomi Watts wears white dress alongside Billy Crudup in denim shirt
    Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts catch a point during the match. 
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  Amanda Seyfried in a black tank top raises her hands in the air, holding her phone watching the US Open
    Amanda Seyfried celebrated a point while watching Coco Gauff play Aryna Sabalenka during the US Open women's finals on Saturday.
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
