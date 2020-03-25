Meghan McCain says Whoopi Goldberg has 'psychic abilities' after she predicted her pregnancy

Meghan McCain returned to co-host “The View” on Wednesday for the first time since announcing she was pregnant, and during her return via Skype, the soon-to-be mom revealed quite the secret she and Whoopi Goldberg had stashed away.

While catching up with her show comrades through video chat -- to minimize the spread of the coronavirus -- the 35-year-old columnist and author admitted that it was Goldberg, 64, who correctly predicted "about a year ago that I was going to have a child and she told me the gender," McCain said.

"You were 100 percent right," McCain told Goldberg. "And this doesn't help my feeling that you have psychic abilities that I always thought you had -- and you do. I told my mother, 'Whoopi was right about everything including the timing!’ So whatever that's worth."

MEGHAN MCCAIN PANS MILLENNIALS AND 'NATIONAL DISGRACE' DE BLASIO FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Goldberg told McCain that she was just happy people could celebrate something in a time where uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 is at an all-time high.

"Well, you know," Whoopi responded. "Fortunately, it's working out. I'm very pleased. I'm pleased for you. Any time people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it's a good thing."

MEGHAN MCCAIN ANNOUNCES SHE'S PREGNANT, SAYS SHE'LL APPEAR ON 'THE VIEW' VIA SATELLITE

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, announced on Sunday that she was expecting her first child with husband and writer Ben Domenech.

"We're excited, a little surprised," McCain told her co-hosts. "It's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you."

Last year, McCain revealed that she and Domenech had lost a child due to a miscarriage.

"I think that everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, mental, emotional strength to get here ... I sort of didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom," she said on Wednesday's show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So I’m excited, and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it’s going to be for a little while," McCain added.