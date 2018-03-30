Mamma Manning's Game-Day Recipes

Are you ready for some football … food?

Olivia Manning, mother of two Super Bowl champion quarterbacks, has plenty of experience prepping for that game-day spread:

• Olivia Manning's Famous New Orleans Marinated Shrimp Recipe

Ingredients:

6 pounds raw shrimp in shells

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon celery seed

3/4 cup salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups oil

1/2 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 5-ounce jar hot Creole mustard

1 5-ounce jar horseradish

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large pot, place shrimp; cover with water. Add bay leaves, celery seed, salt and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil and cook 5 minutes, until shrimp are pink. Drain and peel.

Combine remaining ingredients. Add shrimp. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with toothpicks or on crackers. Make one day ahead of game day!

• The Big Easy Jambalaya

Makes 8 (1-cup) servings

The recipe can be easily doubled to serve 16 by using two packages of Jambalaya Mix, doubling all the other ingredients and cooking in a Dutch oven or saucepot.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 each medium green and yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) fire roasted or regular diced tomatoes, un-drained

1 cup water

1 package Reduced Sodium Jambalaya Mix

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1 package (12 ounces) andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Method:

Heat oil in large deep skillet or 5-quart Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers; cook and stir 7 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften.

Stir in tomatoes, water and Jambalaya Mix. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in shrimp and sausage. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer or just until shrimp turn pink and rice and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

• Olivia’s Favorite Lace Cookies

Makes about 6 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 Tablespoon flour

2 cups white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks melted butter

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

Method:

Put the oats, flour, sugar, and salt into a large bowl and mix well. Pour very hot melted butter over the mixture and stir until the sugar has melted. Add the eggs and vanilla and stir well. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cover cookie sheets with un-greased aluminum foil. Drop 1/2 level teaspoon of the mixture on foil, 2 inches apart. Cook for about 10-12 minutes. Watch carefully. When cookies are completely cooled, foil will peel off. Store in airtight container.

