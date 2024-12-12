Dick Van Dyke escapes Malibu wildfire as he 'crawls' to his car, 3 neighbors 'saved him'

Dick Van Dyke was forced to evacuate his home due to the raging wildfires in Malibu, California.

The legendary actor, who turns 99 on Friday, shared how he struggled to get to safety while his life and home were at risk from the wildfires.

Van Dyke attempted to unsnarl his fire hose outside when neighbors showed up to assist him. He said that he could see the wildfires blazing over the hills from his home.

MALIBU WILDFIRE SURROUNDS DICK VAN DYKE'S HOME; 98-YEAR-OLD STAR 'SAFELY EVACUATED'

"It was coming over the hill. You [could] see it," he told Today of the fire. "I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out… came back and put out a little fire in the guest house… saved me."

In the background of the video, a voice added that Van Dyke was "soaking wet" when he tried to escape.

Security cameras surrounding Van Dyke’s home showed him evacuating with his wife Arlene and their pets.

Van Dyke’s update comes after he shared with concerned fans on Facebook that he "safely evacuated."

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote. "We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

DICK VAN DYKE, 98, HOPES TO BE REMEMBERED BY FANS FOR ONE THING

Fans sent prayers and well wishes to the "Mary Poppins" star on social media.

Van Dyke’s home was recently featured in a music video for Coldplay's new song, "All My Love," which celebrated the actor's decadeslong career in Hollywood. The video included moments of Van Dyke with his family, moments of reflection and footage of his many awards and accolades.

In the video, the actor reflected on his life and said he was "not afraid" of death.

"I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now. But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke said in the video. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be all right."

According to Fox 11, the Franklin Fire began around 10:50 p.m. Monday north of Pepperdine University and has grown to over 2,800 acres.

A sheriff said during a press conference Tuesday that over 18,000 people and 8,100 buildings have been affected, with 2,000 of those buildings under evacuation orders, according to the outlet. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation by Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff's arson teams.

Aside from Van Dyke, other celebrities living in the area have evacuated, including actress Mira Sorvino and singers Cher and Barbra Streisand.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.