Dick Van Dyke escapes Malibu wildfire as he 'crawls' to his car, 3 neighbors 'saved him'

'Mary Poppins' star turns 99 on Friday

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Franklin wildfire threatens, blazes through Malibu community Video

Franklin wildfire threatens, blazes through Malibu community

Evacuation orders and warnings have gone out to 20,000 Southern California residents as firefighters battled a wind-driven wildfire in Malibu that burned near celebrities' seaside mansions. (The Associated Press)

Dick Van Dyke was forced to evacuate his home due to the raging wildfires in Malibu, California. 

The legendary actor, who turns 99 on Friday, shared how he struggled to get to safety while his life and home were at risk from the wildfires. 

Van Dyke attempted to unsnarl his fire hose outside when neighbors showed up to assist him. He said that he could see the wildfires blazing over the hills from his home.

MALIBU WILDFIRE SURROUNDS DICK VAN DYKE'S HOME; 98-YEAR-OLD STAR 'SAFELY EVACUATED'

Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke, 98, shared that he "exhausted" himself when he tried to escape the raging Malibu, California, wildfires. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"It was coming over the hill. You [could] see it," he told Today of the fire. "I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out… came back and put out a little fire in the guest house… saved me."

In the background of the video, a voice added that Van Dyke was "soaking wet" when he tried to escape. 

Dick van Dyke's Malibu home after the Malibu wildfires

Van Dyke's home survived the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California, which destroyed neighboring properties. The hillside behind the property was also burnt during the fire, which has grown to over 2,800 acres. (Apex/Mega)

Security cameras surrounding Van Dyke’s home showed him evacuating with his wife Arlene and their pets.

Van Dyke’s update comes after he shared with concerned fans on Facebook that he "safely evacuated."

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote. "We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

Franklin wildfire threatens, blazes through Malibu community Video

DICK VAN DYKE, 98, HOPES TO BE REMEMBERED BY FANS FOR ONE THING

Fans sent prayers and well wishes to the "Mary Poppins" star on social media.

Dick Van Dyke on "The Tonight Show"

Van Dyke shared that he struggled and had to be carried to his car by three neighbors. (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Van Dyke’s home was recently featured in a music video for Coldplay's new song, "All My Love," which celebrated the actor's decadeslong career in Hollywood. The video included moments of Van Dyke with his family, moments of reflection and footage of his many awards and accolades.

a photo from Malibu wildfires

A firefighter sprays water on a home as it burns in the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In the video, the actor reflected on his life and said he was "not afraid" of death.

"I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now. But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke said in the video. "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be all right."

Thousands of Malibu residents under evacuation orders as wildfire surrounds upscale Southern California city Video

According to Fox 11, the Franklin Fire began around 10:50 p.m. Monday north of Pepperdine University and has grown to over 2,800 acres.

A sheriff said during a press conference Tuesday that over 18,000 people and 8,100 buildings have been affected, with 2,000 of those buildings under evacuation orders, according to the outlet. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation by Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff's arson teams.

Aside from Van Dyke, other celebrities living in the area have evacuated, including actress Mira Sorvino and singers Cher and Barbra Streisand.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

