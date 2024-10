Madonna’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at age 63.

His representative confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, sharing that he died "peacefully" on October 4 from cancer. He was "surrounded by love" with his husband, Ray Thacker, and loved ones by his side.

Ciccone was the fifth child and third son born to his and Madonna’s parents, Madonna Louise (Fortin) and Silvio Patrick Ciccone in Pontiac, Michigan, and later grew up in Rochester.

He studied at Western Michigan and Oakland Universities before moving to New York City "where he applied his craft of dancer and choreographer in support of his sister Madonna’s emerging singing career," according to the family’s statement.

Ciccone’s role expanded, and he became a dresser and creative consultant to Madonna during her rise to fame, further collaborating on interior design for her homes in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Following his work with Madonna, he continued work in interior design, footwear design, and as a memoirist and painter. His Instagram often showcased his artwork.

He later moved to the northern reaches of Michigan’s lower peninsula, "for work and to be closer to family —many of whom are involved in his father’s winemaking enterprise, Ciccone Vineyards, in Sutton’s Bay near Traverse City."

In 2016, Ciccone married British-born actor Ray Thacker.

He is survived by "his father, his siblings Martin, Madonna, Paula, and Melanie (Chris was pre-deceased by his eldest brother Anthony and his stepmother Joan Gustafson Ciccone); siblings Jennifer and Mario; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends worldwide."

Representatives for Madonna did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The siblings at one point had a contentious relationship following the release of Ciccone's tell-all book "Life with My Sister Madonna" in 2008.

In the book, he claimed Madonna revealed his sexuality during a 1991 interview with The Advocate and alleged that her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, was homophobic. He also noted a turning point in their relationship was when she brought cameras to their mother's grave for her documentary, "Truth or Dare."

At the time, a rep for Madonna told The Associated Press that while she had not read the memoir, she found it "very upsetting" that he "has decided to sell a book based on his sister."

In 2012, Ciccone addressed their relationship in an interview with The Evening Standard, telling the outlet, "As far as I’m concerned, we’re good. We are in contact with each other, although I haven’t seen her for a long time. We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way."

Ciccone’s death marks the second family loss for the "Material Girl" singer in recent months.

In September, an online obituary reported that Madonna’s stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, died at the age of 81 following "a brief encounter with a very aggressive cancer."

Madonna and Ciccone’s elder brother, Anthony, died last year in February.

She paid tribute to him on social media at the time, writing, "Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism," underneath a photo with him.