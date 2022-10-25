Madonna praises Cardi B in new racy video while dancing to her song 'WAP': 'Love you!'

Madonna is letting her fans know that there is no bad blood between her and Cardi B.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the hip-hop star with a racy video.

The "Material Girl" singer, 64, filmed herself dancing along to the rapper's hit song, "WAP," and shared it on her Instagram Live. She captioned the clip, "'[heart] U @iamcardib."

Donning pink hair and a sheer crop top with black corset, Madonna was seen gyrating suggestively before sticking out her tongue for the camera.

Last week, Madonna took to her Instagram to suggest that due to her openness on sex in the 1980s and 1990s, contemporary female artists were able to profit off the struggles she previously faced.

She wrote in part that she was "interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP."

Madonna also called out Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian. "Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a-- and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b-----s," she added alongside a clown emoji.

Cardi B fired back at Madonna, writing on her Twitter, "I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her…she can make her point without putting clown emoji and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments [sic] once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."

Madonna's original post revolved around the 30th anniversary of her "Sex" book: "30 years ago I published da book called S.E.X. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."