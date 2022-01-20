Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye welcomes first baby with husband Josh Kerr 3 months early: ‘Beautiful, strong’

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye is a new mom.

The country music singer welcomed her first child — a baby girl — with her husband Josh Kerr on Monday and took to social media to introduce their new bundle of joy to the world.

"Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of," the pair captioned a set of photos that showed the premature newborn’s tiny hand and feet. "She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy."

"We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home," the note added.

Another photo revealed the newborn’s statistics — born at 2:42 p.m., weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz.

Dye and Kerr tied the knot in Feb. 2020 and revealed in November they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post.

"Mom and dad baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love," the post reads. "Swipe to find out what we're having!"

Dye had experienced some hiccups during her pregnancy and was ultimately admitted to the hospital after a routine 24-week checkup.

"Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," they wrote in the joint social media post at the time. "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

"Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world," they each continued.

"This hasn't been easy but we're leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers," the pair concluded their message.

