Luke Bryan wins big, thanks God at American Country Countdown Awards

It was a night of big performances and top stars at the American Country Countdown Awards in Los Angeles, where Chris Stapleton was awarded Album of the Year for "Traveller" and Luke Bryan was named Artist of the Year.

Bryan beat out Blake Shelton for the award. Shelton was nominated for several awards throughout the night but was not awarded anything during the show.



Many of the big winners throughout the night -- like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Brooks & Dunn -- thanked God during their acceptance speeches.



The first award of the night, Male Vocalist of the Year, was announced by Underwood and was also awarded to Bryan. Bryan performed immediately after his win.

"It's hard to do a speech after that," an out-of-breath Bryan said following his song. "I want to thank the good Lord above... We love you! Thank you country radio."

Toby Keith was joined on stage by Matthew McConaughey for a tribute to Merle Haggard, who died on April 6th.The show also took a moment to remember Prince, who died on April 21st at the age of 57. The crowd wore glow bands to light the room in purple in honor of the pop star.

The show kicked off with a performance by Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles and Cam that had the crowd singing along. McBride also performed toward the end of the show.



Group Duo of the Year was awarded to Florida Georgia Line, and newcomer Cam then took the stage, followed by Cole Swindell.

Chris Janson then had the crowd singing along to his hit "Buy Me A Boat."

The Breakthrough Male of the Year award was given to Sam Hunt, who played piano as he performed. In a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment Hunt was also quickly given the Digital Artist of the Year award.



Song of the Year went to Thomas Rhett for "Die a Happy Man."

Underwood took home the prize for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Brooks & Dunn were presented a Nash Icon award by McEntire.

Breakthrough Female of the Year went to Kelsea Ballerini, who was seen tweeting about the win before she took the stage to perform.

