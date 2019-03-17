Lori Loughlin once bragged about money spent on daughter Olivia Jade’s education

Priceless.

Actress Lori Loughlin’s 2017 humble-brag about spending a lot of money on her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli’s education has taken on an ironic new dimension — now that the “Fuller House” actress was busted for shelling out $500,000 in bribes to get her dimwit daughters into University of Southern California.

“If you said ‘England is my city,’ I would have said ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’” Loughlin told Olivia Jade during a YouTube clip in which the daughter tried to teach her slang.

OLIVIA JADE WAS 'LITERALLY NEVER AT SCHOOL,' SHE JOKES IN 2018 VIDEO

“We’re just gonna leave it at that,” Olivia Jade then quips to the camera.

Loughlin was busted last week in a bombshell college-admission cheating ring that ensnared her Target T-shirt tycoon hubby Mossimo Giannulli, fellow actress Felicity Huffman, a cadre of other wealthy parents and a handful of corrupt coaches from the likes of USC, Yale and Georgetown.

