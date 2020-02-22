Liz Hurley sizzles in white, hot pink bikinis during island getaway

Another day, another bikini!

Elizabeth Hurley wasted no time modeling off her bathing suit collection while vacationing in the Maldives for a luxurious tropical getaway.

The 54-year-old British actress shared not one but two different looks while having some fun in paradise.

Hurley posed in a white strapless bikini top with matching triangle bottoms on Friday for her millions of Instagram followers. The "Runaways" actress held onto a tree for support while surrounded by lush greenery.

"Hello, from the glorious Maldives #chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach," Hurley captioned the photo.

But the actress didn't stop there. It appeared Hurley had a similar agenda for the following day, as she showed off her svelte figure in a hot pink two-piece.

"Hi this is Elizabeth. This weekend there is 20 percent off all my favorite things on our website, including this bikini," Hurley informed her six million followers with a beach hat in her hand.

"Hot pink bikini," she added. "Check it out!"

Hurley's post comes just weeks after the actress said that she's "much too old" to wear a bikini to the beach. "The Royals" star revealed her new stance on the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast with Susannah Constantine on Feb. 6.

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," Hurley said. "I like to cover up a lot."

"I certainly wouldn't walk around a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.

Hurley revealed her secrets to keeping a fit figure to Closer Weekly last year.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” she explained. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”