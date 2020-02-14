Elizabeth Hurley stuns in red bikini: 'Happy Valentine’s Day'

Elizabeth Hurley is serving looks on Valentine's Day.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a steamy photo of herself rocking a red bikini with gold hardware detailing. The two-piece is from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

"Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️," she simply captioned the snapshot.

Hurley's post comes a week after the actress said that she's "much too old" to wear a bikini to the beach. "The Royals" star revealed her new stance on the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast with Susannah Constantine on Feb. 6.

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," Hurley said. "I like to cover up a lot."

"I certainly wouldn't walk around a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.

As for how she stays bikini-ready all year round? “It’s hard,” Hurley confessed to Closer Weekly last year. “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

Hurley went on to say that she understands that, as a swimwear designer, "it's part of my business" to feel and look her best.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” she explained. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”