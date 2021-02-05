Lisa Vanderpump lands new show, 'Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump'

Get ready to dine with Lisa Vanderpump.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and restaurateur, 60, is set to star in her new show, "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump" — which will premiere in March on the E! network.

The series will feature Vanderpump, who also stars in Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," in her element as a restaurateur as she invites celebrity guests to her Villa Rosa garden to partake in cocktails, conversation and other fun festivities.

"Lisa invites viewers to her extravagant garden at Villa Rosa for an al fresco evening full of unexpected surprises and revealing moments, as she hosts two to three celebrity guests for an unforgettable night full of cocktails, games, and delicious feasts crafted entirely by Lisa herself," E!’s official press release states.

"With immersive themes like "Diva Tea," "Beverly Hills Comfort Food" and "Ladies who Brunch" to "trips" to Cabo, Tuscany, Japan and more, Lisa brings her signature cosmopolitan flair to every aspect of the festivities," the press release continues.

"Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and house favorite "Get Pumped," will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets."

The show will feature a laundry list of guests across the spectrum of entertainment, including Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, Joel McHale, Lance Bass, Mario Lopez, Steve-O and Tori Spelling.

"Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump" will premiere Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. EST on E!.