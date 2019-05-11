'Halt and Catch Fire' actress Lisa Sheridan's cause of death revealed

Lisa Sheridan passed away earlier this year, and her cause of death is finally being revealed.

The former "Halt and Catch Fire" and "CSI" actress, who was 44 when she died on February 25, succumbed to "complications of chronic alcoholism."

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to People that the manner was "natural" and authorities are not considering her death a suicide as previously rumored.

'POWER RANGERS' ACTOR PUA MAGASIVA DEAD AT 38

In the autopsy report, which was obtained by Radar Online, it's stated that Sheridan had a "reported history of benzodiazepine abuse," which is the abuse of prescriptions pills used for issues with anxiety and insomnia per Mayo Clinic's definition.

Sheridan also suffered a “remote brain injury” due to a fall, and she had “hyperinflated” lungs plus a cyst on her right ovary.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION

Sheridan's manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death at the time. “We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel."

"She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on cause of death," he told Fox News.