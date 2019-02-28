'Halt and Catch Fire' actress Lisa Sheridan dead at 44

“Halt and Catch Fire” actress Lisa Sheridan died at her New Orleans home on Feb. 25 at age 44.

The star’s manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death to People saying that there’s currently no cause of death, but assured fans that she did not take her own life.

“We all love Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel,” Clem told the outlet. “She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroner's report on cause of death.”

He continued: “The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100 percent unfounded.”

As Variety reports, Sheridan attended Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburg, Penn. and earned more than 30 television credits throughout her career. In addition to “Halt and Catch Fire,” Sheridan appeared in “CSI: NY,” “The Mentalist,” “The 4400,” “Without a Trace” and “Diagnosis: Murder.”

Her friend, and co-star on “Only God Can, Donna D’Errico shared news of her death on Facebook along with a fond farewell.

“I am sitting here stunned. Lisa and I filmed a movie together 5 years ago and became very close on set and remained close friends after filming ended. It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city...even this world,” D’Errico wrote in part. “Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into...even in her darker times.”

Director, magazine editor and friend of Sheridan Michael Dunaway also took to social media to remember the late star.

“I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one,” he wrote on Instagram. “For the rest of the days of her life, she was a central part of mine. She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments.”

Sheridan was previously engaged to "A Million Little Things" star Ron Livingston.