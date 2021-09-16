Lisa Rinna gets real about daughter Amelia's relationship with Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is taking the high road when it comes to commenting about her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin's, ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked about her thoughts on Amelia's former relationship with Disick, who is 18 years her senior while making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Wednesday night.

The question from the fan was, "What was the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?"

Rinna replied, "You know, I've actually been quite nice about Scott Disick. And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren't very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?"

Fox News confirmed that the 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star broke up in early September.

The Rinna Beauty founder also addressed comments she made about Disick on the Bravo TV show. "I wasn't mean," she said. "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

Rinna talked about her initial reaction to their relationship on a "RHOBH" episode earlier this season. The couple was first linked in October 2020.

"It’s a what the f–k moment," Rinna admitted at the time. "She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!" Rinna, 58, explained that Amelia told her that she and Disick were just friends in the beginning.

She told castmate Erike Jayne that she was "a lot" nervous about her daughter getting involved with an older guy.

"But there’s nothing you can do," Jayne, 50, said. "And the more you push, the bigger deal. Does Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?"

Rinna said that her husband, 69, was "more calm" about the new couple and believes "it's a phase."

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press but now it’s now a new headline," she told the camera in her confessional. "No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore. And you know what, thank God. As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with."

Rinna said she only knew Disick as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family as he dated Kourtney Kardashian for years and they share sons Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and daughter, Penelope, 8.

At the "KUWTK" reunion back in June, Disick addressed why he dates younger women.

"I don’t go out looking for young girls," he said. "They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."