'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna defends Erika Jayne after revealing she gets death threats online

Lisa Rinna seemingly rushed to the defense of her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star, Erika Jayne, after the latter revealed she’s been receiving death threats on social media.

Jayne took aim at her online critics Friday by sharing a pair of screencaps to her Instagram that revealed threatening messages she’s received from her critics online. In her first post, the former Broadway performer demanded that people stop threatening her life.

On Saturday, Rinna seemingly rushed to her co-star’s defense and tried to convince "Real Housewives" fans to take a mental step backward and understand that they’re real people, not just villains on a TV show.

"Be angry be scared be hurt be devastated cry feel all of the grief. Feel all of the feelings," Rinna wrote in a post. "But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families We are here doing the best we can with a real life situation that is playing out in real time. We are devastated for the victims orphans and widows."

She concluded: "Please Be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail."

It didn’t take long for Rinna’s fans to connect her words to the situation happening with Jayne. She has come under fire for months due to the legal woes surrounding her and her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. She has since been accused of spending $25 million from his law firm to pay for glam, credit card purchases and other things.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi, 82, and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

People reported on Saturday that Tom was officially disbarred by the California Federal court and that a state disbarment is still pending.

In one of her Instagram posts revealing she’s received death threats over the legal case, Jayne circled a comment left by someone on a "Real Housewives" fan account that shared a report about her allegedly spending the $25 million.

The comment stated that Jayne "needs to be executed."

"Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life," Jayne, 50, captioned her post.

In a second post to her account, which boasts 2.4 million followers, she shared a screenshot of a direct message she received from another stranger.

"Feeling scared yet? The further the season gets, the more you should be worried about being in public …. talk about a marked woman," the user threatened Jayne.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Rinna has come to Jayne’s defense in the case. She had previously spoken out for Jayne and told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" exactly how she feels about her continued support.

"I am somebody who does take a look at my behavior, and what I’ve done and I have grown since last year," the 58-year-old actress said earlier this month. "And I’m not going to behave the same way that I did last year with Denise, with Erika. It’s different, it’s like apples and oranges. We’re dealing with a totally different set of circumstances."