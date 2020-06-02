Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for 'Hamilton's delay in 'denouncing systemic racism' amid protests

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The creator of "Hamilton" has apologized for failing to decry racism in a timely manner following George Floyd's death.

Lin-Manuel Miranda posted an apology from the award-winning musical's official Twitter account on Monday in the form of a video.

"We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter," a tweet from the account reads.

Then, from his residence, Manuel said: "We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part

"As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure. I'm sorry for not pushing harder and faster for us to speak these self-evident truths under the Hamilton banner which has come to mean so much to so many of you."

Miranda also said his musical would be nothing if it weren't for "the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music and language of hip-hop."

He continued: "Literally, the idea of the show doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew and production team who breathe life into this story every time it's performed. And while we live in a country where black people are under attack from emboldened white supremacy, police brutality and centuries of systemic anti-black racism it's up to us in words and deeds to stand up for our fellow citizens. It's up to us to do the work to be better allies and have each other's backs."

While Miranda took the blame for the delay in response from the "Hamilton" account, the composer and actor has continued to denounce Floyd's death and support the Black Lives Matter movement from his personal account throughout the week.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody on May 25, after a white Minneapolis police officer responding to a call kept kneeling on his neck. In a now-viral video, Floyd can be heard telling the cop, "I can't breathe."

Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in his death.